Amran graduates march in solidarity with Palestine, display combat readiness

Graduates of “al-Aqsa Flood” courses in Bani Muhab and al-Soudah districts of Amran province held a march on Wednesday as part of mobilization efforts to support the Palestinian cause and demonstrate their readiness to defend Yemen.

The marching graduates, accompanied by district mobilization officials, the education sector representative, and community leaders, chanted revolutionary and jihadi slogans expressing their combat readiness for any potential confrontation with “Israeli and American enemies.”

The participants displayed high morale and significant discipline, showcasing the advanced combat skills and military training they acquired during “al-Aqsa Flood” courses.