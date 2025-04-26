Palestinian Family Martyred By Zionist Enemy Bombing Their Tent In Khan Yunis

Five Palestinian citizens from one family were killed early Friday morning when the Israeli enemy shelled their tent in the Mawasi area of ​​Khan Yunis.

Palestinian sources reported that the enemy shelled a tent belonging to the Abu Ta’ima family in the Mawasi area, killing a man, his pregnant wife, and their three children.

They added that a 3-year-old child died of severe burns following a fire that broke out in their tent in the Mawasi area of ​​Khan Yunis.

The enemy artillery also fired shells at the Qizan Rashwan neighborhood, southwest of Khan Yunis.

The death toll in the Gaza Strip since the start of the aggression on October 7, 2023, has risen to 51,355, and the number of wounded has risen to 117,248.