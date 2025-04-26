Media Director In Gaza: Yemen Remains The First To Raise Its Voice In support Of Palestine & Its People

The Director of the Government Media Office in the Gaza Strip, Dr. Ismail Al-Thawabtah, praised the Yemeni people’s support for the Palestinian people in Gaza.

He said, “The noble Yemeni people remain true to their pledge and continue to support Gaza and Palestine, in every corner of the good land of Yemen, and in every square in its cities and governorates.”

He added in a post on the “X” platform, “The steadfast Yemeni people, possessing faith and wisdom, remain the first to raise their voice in support of Palestine and its people.”

He continued, “As every day, hundreds of thousands of Yemenis take to the streets to affirm that their solidarity with Gaza and Palestine is not just words, but a living act that pulsates in their hearts and actions.”

He added, “From Al-Sabeen Square in the heart of the capital, Sana’a, and from all the valiant governorates, Yemenis come out to tell the entire world: We stand with oppressed and slaughtered Gaza, we stand with the free and steadfast people of Palestine.”

Al-Thawabta emphasized that “these massive crowds filling the squares are a clear message that the Yemeni people, despite the difficulties they face, remain steadfast in their support of the Palestinian cause until the end.”

He said, “The authentic Yemeni people prove day after day that no occupier or aggressor can extinguish the flame of solidarity and mutual support among the Arab peoples. They are a people who continue to uphold their covenant and promise, unafraid of challenges, and unaware of borders.”

Al-Thawabta continued, “Let these marches in the streets and squares of Yemen convey a message of steadfastness and a call to all free people in the Arab and Islamic world and throughout the world to stand with Gaza, Jerusalem, and Palestine.”