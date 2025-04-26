Israeli Enemy Forces Continue To Attack And Kill Civilians Across Gaza

The Israeli occupation forces continued last night and on Saturday to carry out deadly attacks on different areas of the Gaza Strip, killing and injuring dozens of civilians.

According to local media sources, Israeli forces also continued today to detonate more homes and displace families in the Gaza Strip, further exacerbating the dire humanitarian suffering of the population.

They added, Israeli occupation launched strike on a diner at the Abu Samra rotary in Deir al-Balah City in central Gaza that killed four people and injured others.

An Israeli airstrike also claimed the life of one civilian and injured several others in an-Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

An Israel drone also targeted a civilian inside his house in Deir al-Balah, killing him immediately.

Another strike targeted a gathering of civilians in al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis, south of Gaza, killing three of them, including two children.

The Israeli army also attacked fishermen near the shore of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, injuring two of them.

Two other fishermen suffered shrapnel wounds when an Israeli quadcopter dropped a bomb on them as they were working on their small boat near the shore of al-Khalidi in the north of Gaza City.

At least eight other people suffered injuries in an Israeli strike on tents sheltering displaced families in al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis.

The Israeli army also launched attacks on other areas of the Gaza Strip last night and today, killing and wounding more civilians, including children and women.

