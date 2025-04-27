At least 17 martyred by zionist enemy raids across central & southern Gaza

At least 17 Palestinians were martyred and others injured on Sunday afternoon in Zionist enemy airstrikes targeting areas in Khan Younis (southern Gaza), Deir al-Balah (central Gaza), and the Al-Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza City.

According to the Sanad News Agency, at least eight martyrs—including three children and a woman—were killed, with others wounded, in Khan Younis after Zionist shelling targeted a tent sheltering displaced families from the Aqel and Abu Omra families. Gaza Civil Defense reported that its teams recovered eight bodies and transported several injured to the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis following the attack on the families’ tent in Hamad City, north of Khan Younis.

Local sources identified the martyrs as a mother from the Abu Omra family and her five children, along with a father and son from the Aqel family.

In Deir al-Balah, five were martyred and many others injured after a Zionist drone strike targeted a vegetable stall near the Abu Safer Mall. The victims were taken to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, among them Samir Hasan Mazid (33).

Meanwhile, five more martyrs, including a child, were killed by enemy shelling near Al-Sanafour Roundabout in Gaza City’s Al-Tuffah neighborhood.

The Zionist enemy’s genocidal war on Gaza continues for the 41st consecutive day amid widespread famine and dire living conditions for displaced families across the Strip.

With relentless airstrikes persisting, medical sources reported 34 martyrs since daw