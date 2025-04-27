Iranian Defense Ministry: No military shipment at Shahid Rajaee Port

Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik, spokesperson for the Iranian Defense Ministry, confirmed that there were no military-related shipments at the site of the explosion that occurred at Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran.

Addressing the rumors surrounding the incident, the Defense Ministry spokesperson stated that, based on available investigations and documents, no imported or exported military shipments were present in the affected area of the port.

He noted that the incident had sparked targeted media hype by foreign outlets, aiming to create an atmosphere aligned with the psychological operations of Iran’s adversaries. He added that the Iranian people are sufficiently aware and insightful not to be swayed by such rumors.

The spokesperson further mentioned that the primary and secondary causes of the fire at Shahid Rajaee Port—whether related to safety, security, or other factors—would be determined in due course with the assistance of relevant agencies. The findings, he stressed, would be officially announced by national authorities, particularly the Crisis Management Organization and the Interior Ministry.

A massive explosion occurred on Saturday, April 27, at Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas, the capital of Hormozgan Province in southern Iran. So far, the incident has resulted in 28 fatalities, 800 injuries, and 6 individuals reported missing. The fire has not yet been fully extinguished, and the exact cause remains unclear.

Rescue teams and security forces are currently at the scene, conducting relief and investigation operations. The scale of the incident is still under assessment.

Mehrdad Hassanzadeh, director-general of Hormozgan Province’s Crisis Management Department, stated that preliminary investigations suggest the explosion originated from a number of containers stored at Shahid Rajaei Port.