Hamas Leader: We have decided not to engage with any initiative outside signed agreement

Osama Hamdan, a senior official in the Islamic Resistance Movement “Hamas,” announced that the movement has decided not to respond to any initiative outside the signed agreement to put an end to the disregard for Palestinian blood.

In press statements on Saturday evening, Hamdan emphasized that Hamas would not entertain any proposal that does not include a complete and final cessation of aggression against the Palestinian people.

He added: “We are engaged in a national liberation struggle in partnership with all those committed to unity and who act responsibly.”

The Hamas leader pointed out that the movement has put forward a commitment to the agreement signed last January or a comprehensive deal ensuring full withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, the opening of crossings, and a long-term truce.

Hamdan reaffirmed the movement’s steadfast position not to abandon the resistance’s arms as long as the occupation persists.

He continued: “We adopt the term ‘cessation of aggression’ and reject the term ‘the day after the war’ promoted by the enemy.”

He stressed that “‘the day after the war’ is a Zionist term we reject; we instead speak of national consensus following the end of aggression on Gaza.”

A high-level Hamas delegation arrived early Saturday morning in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, to discuss the movement’s vision for ending the genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas stated in a communiqué that the delegation visiting Cairo includes the head of its leadership council, Mohammed Darwish, and council members Khaled Meshaal, Khalil Al-Hayya, Zaher Jabarin, and Nizar Awadallah.

The statement noted that the delegation began its meetings with Egyptian officials at noon today to discuss Hamas’ vision for ending the war and negotiating a prisoner exchange based on a comprehensive deal that includes full (Zionist) withdrawal and reconstruction.