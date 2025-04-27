UNRWA: We are witnessing a complete collapse of living conditions and Gaza is threatened with famine

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) confirmed on Sunday that 1,000 children were killed within a week of the resumption of Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.

UNRWA said in a statement: “We are witnessing an unprecedented escalation in the number of civilian casualties and injuries in the Gaza Strip.”

It added: “No aid has entered the Gaza Strip since March 2, and the situation is deteriorating dramatically.” It indicated that it no longer has enough food aid to distribute to the people of the Gaza Strip.

UNRWA continued: “The coming days will carry dire risks due to the lack of food aid,” stressing that “there is a complete collapse of living conditions and famine that will strike the Strip in the coming days.”

It added, “We have recorded a resurgence of infectious diseases, hepatitis, and complications for cancer patients and chronic patients.”

The head of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in the occupied Palestinian territory, Jonathan Whittall, confirmed on Sunday that supplies are running out and relief organizations’ ability to operate is declining amid the increasing humanitarian needs in the Gaza Strip.

Whittall said in a statement, “Humanitarian agencies continue to work wherever they can to meet the needs of citizens.” He stressed that “the population in the Gaza Strip is suffocating and experiencing endless suffering as the complete closure has continued for nearly two months.”

It is worth noting that the Israeli enemy forces continue to close all crossings into the Gaza Strip for the 55th consecutive day, coinciding with the ongoing bloody massacres and war of extermination against the Palestinians since October 7, 2023.