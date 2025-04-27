Enemy uses banned weapons, targets shelters & displacement centers in Gaza

Ismail Al-Thawabteh, Director-General of the Government Media Office, stated on Sunday that the Zionist enemy has escalated its targeting of shelter tents and displacement centers in Gaza Strip using internationally prohibited weapons.

According to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), Al-Thawabteh emphasized that the recent massacres are premeditated and deliberate, aimed at the “systematic genocide” of Palestinian existence in Gaza. Since March 18, the enemy has committed over 34 bloody massacres against civilians.

The death toll has reached 2,111 martyrs, mostly women and children, with 5,483 injured. Additionally, around 1,000 martyrs remain missing or trapped under rubble due to continuous bombardment and the dangers of reaching them.

Al-Thawabteh stressed that targeting displacement shelters reflects the enemy’s intent to expand the scope of killing, even in so-called “safe zones,” using incendiary and explosive bombs that char bodies and hinder victim identification.

He affirmed that targeting civilians and medical facilities constitutes a blatant violation of international law and the Geneva Conventions.

Hospitals, he added, are nearly paralyzed due to shortages of medicine and supplies, overwhelming patient numbers, and medical teams operating beyond capacity for 18 months—performing surgeries under extreme conditions.

The health sector has completely collapsed, requiring urgent international intervention to halt the aggression and ensure protection. The humanitarian situation is “catastrophic by all standards,” with total breakdowns in health and aid systems.