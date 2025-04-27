Tehran: Death Toll in Rajaei Port Explosion Rises to 40

The Iranian authorities announced that the death toll from the massive explosion at Shahid Rajaei Port in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran, has risen to 40 fatalities, in addition to hundreds of injured. Details are as follows:

The Governor of Hormozgan confirmed in an official statement on Sunday evening that the number of deaths had risen to 40 due to severe injuries caused by the explosion.

According to local media reports, the number of injured exceeded 1,200, with critical cases transferred to hospitals in Shiraz and Tehran.

The explosion occurred on Saturday afternoon, April 26, in the port’s container terminal, producing a massive blast heard up to 50 km away, with a visible smoke plume seen from long distances.

Preliminary investigations suggest the cause was improper storage of chemical materials (such as sodium perchlorate, used in rocket fuel) inside containers, leading to rapid fire spread due to strong winds.