Russian President orders aircraft to assist in extinguishing fires at Shahid Rajaee Port

Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the immediate dispatch of several aircraft to assist in extinguishing the fires at Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran.

According to the Iranian news agency IRNA, the Russian Embassy in Tehran posted a statement on its Telegram channel on Sunday, announcing that “President Vladimir Putin has ordered the urgent deployment of several aircraft belonging to the Ministry of Emergency Situations (Rescue) to Iran to help combat the fire at Shahid Rajaee Port.”

The statement read: “In response to a request from our Iranian partners, Vladimir Putin has ordered the dispatch of several aircraft from the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, accompanied by experienced specialists, to assist in extinguishing the fire at Shahid Rajaee Port.”

It added: “We hope that Russian rescuers, in cooperation with their Iranian counterparts, will be able to control the flames, save lives, and protect this port, which is strategic for Iran’s economy.”

In a related context, Vyacheslav Volodin, Speaker of the Russian State Duma, sent a message on Sunday to Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian Islamic Consultative Assembly, expressing condolences to the families of the victims.

Volodin also conveyed his sympathy to the families and loved ones of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to those injured in the incident.