OCHA: Supplies depleted & shrinking capacity to meet humanitarian needs in Gaza

Jonathan Whittall, head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in the occupied Palestinian territories, revealed on Sunday that supplies have been exhausted and relief organizations’ capacity to operate is shrinking amid growing humanitarian needs in Gaza Strip.

In a statement, Whittall said, “Humanitarian agencies continue to try to work wherever they can to meet the needs of the people.”

He stressed that “the population in Gaza is being suffocated and enduring endless suffering under a near-total blockade that has persisted for nearly two months.”

Meanwhile, Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), stated on Saturday that children in Gaza are now starving due to Israel’s deliberate policy of starvation, as it continues to blockade the Strip’s crossings and prevent the entry of food and other essentials since March 2.

In a post on the platform “X,” Lazzarini added, “In Gaza, children are starving,” and continued, “The Israeli government persists in blocking food and other basic necessities. This is man-made, politically motivated starvation.”