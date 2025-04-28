Criminal Complaint Filed Against Israeli Sniper for War Crimes in Gaza

The Hind Rajab Human Rights Foundation has filed a criminal complaint with the Colombian Attorney General’s Office against an Israeli sniper accused of committing war crimes in Gaza.

Israeli sources reported that the rights organization submitted the complaint against Israeli army sniper “Gabriel Ben Hayim,” noting he holds dual Israeli-French citizenship and is charged with war crimes during Israel’s war on Gaza

Over recent months, the Hind Rajab Foundation has pursued legal action against Israeli soldiers involved in Gaza operations, filing multiple lawsuits

Days earlier, the foundation had called on British prosecutors to arrest Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar during his London visit, alleging he incited serious violations of international humanitarian law, including torture, deliberate killings, and large-scale property destruction

The Hind Rajab Foundation serves as the legal arm of the “March 30” movement, an independent rights organization established in 2024 and based in Brussels, Belgium.