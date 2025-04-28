Palestinian Worker Dies After Being Pursued By Israeli Enemy Forces Near Al-Quds

A Palestinian worker tragically passed away on Sunday morning after being chased by Israeli occupation forces near the Israeli segregation barrier in the town of Al-Ram, north of occupied Al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Local sources reported that Israeli enemy forces pursued the worker, Arafat Qadous, as he attempted to cross into Israel to reach his place of work. During the chase, Qadous collapsed and was later pronounced dead.

Almost every day, Israeli occupation forces harass and pursue Palestinian workers attempting to access jobs within Israel. Thousands of Palestinian workers are often blocked from reaching their workplaces, with many subjected to detention or physical harm.