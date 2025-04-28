Israeli Enemy Drone Strike Kills Civilian In Southern Lebanon

A Lebanese civilian was killed on Sunday morning in a targeted Israeli drone strike on a farm situated between the towns of Halta and Wadi Khansa in southern Lebanon, local sources reported.

According to Lebanon’s National News Agency, “An enemy drone launched a guided missile strike, targeting a civilian while he was working at his poultry farm in the mentioned area.”

A few days ago, an Israeli airstrike targeted a car in the Bawarta area, near Naameh, south of Beirut, killing Sheikh Hussein Atwi, a leader in the al-Fajr Forces, affiliated with the Lebanese Islamic Group.

The Israeli enemy continues its assaults on various areas in Lebanon, violating the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon and maintaining its occupation of five points in southern Lebanon.