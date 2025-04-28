Abdulsalam Condemns US Massacre Of African Migrants In Saada

The spokesman for Ansarullah, Mohammed Abdulsalam condemned “the brutal crime committed by the US administration this morning [Monday], targeting an accommodation center for African migrants in Saada with an airstrike.”

In a post on his X account, Abdulsalam stated that “the US’s brutality will not cover up its military failures in its aggression against Yemen.”

Abdulsalam emphasised that “the continuation of US aggression against Yemen will not bring any success for Washington.”

He also stressed that the international silence regarding US crimes encourage Washington to continue its bloody attacks on civilian areas, misleading the world into believing they are military targets.

“Washington’s false claims of targeting military objectives do not make them a reality, but the true reality is that the US has premeditated criminal and terrorist intentions.”