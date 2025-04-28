Watch: Dozens Killed In US Airstrike On Migrant Center In Saada

Dozens were killed late on Sunday as the US carried out a new aggression on Yemen, targeting a migrant detention center in the southern governorate of Saada.

The Civil Defense in Yemen announced that 68 African migrants were killed and 47 others wounded in the US attack targeting a center for illegal migrants in the city of Saada.

Videos circulated on social media and broadcast by Yemeni media showed bodies stuck under the rubble and rescuers working to help the casualties.