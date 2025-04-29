Tribes In Marib Mobilize Against US And Israeli Aggression

On Tuesday, tribal meetings were held in the al-Abdiyah district, the al-Janah sub-district of Harib district, and the al-Amoud sub-district of Harib al-Qaramish district in Yemen’s Marib province.

Participants declared their readiness to confront the escalating US aggression and affirmed their support for the Palestinian people in Gaza.

They expressed full support for the battlefronts, vowing to wage the “Promised Victory and Holy Jihad” and to continue mobilization in defense of Palestine.

Participants praised the operations carried out by Yemeni armed forces, including strikes targeting deep into Israeli territory and US naval assets such as aircraft carriers and destroyers.

They condemned the US for what they described as crimes and attacks on civilian infrastructure, calling them evidence of Washington’s failure to achieve its objectives.

Tribal and social leaders signed a code of honor during the gatherings, which included a pledge to disavow anyone collaborating with US-Israeli forces.

They affirmed that those considered traitors or agents would face consequences in accordance with tribal customs and Yemeni law.