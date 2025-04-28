Ministry Of Interior Condemns Criminal US Strike On Migrant Center In Saada

The Ministry of Interior in Sanaa strongly condemned the heinous crime committed by the US aggression, which targeted the shelter for illegal migrants in Saada city early this Monday morning.

in a statement, the ministry clarified that the deliberate bombing targeted the shelter, which housed 115 migrants, all of African nationalities, resulting in dozens of deaths and injuries.

It affirmed that the shelter is under the supervision of the International Organization for Migration and the International Red Cross, pointing out that this attack represents a complete war crime and a blatant violation of all international humanitarian laws and conventions.

The ministry held the US administration fully responsible for this heinous crime, considering the targeting of innocent civilians and migrants a crime added to the US record of crimes against the Yemeni people and humanity as a whole.