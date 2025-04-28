Al-Thawabta: Occupation killed more than 18,000 children, more than 12,000 women, wiped out more than 2,000 Palestinian families.

Ismail Al-Thawabta, director of the government media office in Gaza, said that more than 65% of the martyrs killed by the Zionist enemy were children, women, and the elderly.

He explained in a post on the “X” platform, monitored by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) on Monday, that “the occupation has committed the crime of murder against more than 18,000 children and more than 12,400 Palestinian women, and wiped out more than 2,180 Palestinian families, killing the father, mother, and all family members. It has also wiped out more than 5,070 other Palestinian families, leaving only one member alive.” He added: “During this war, the occupation also killed more than 1,400 doctors and health workers, leading to the collapse of the health system. More than 113 civil defense personnel were killed while performing their humanitarian duties. 212 journalists were killed in cold blood in repeated attempts to silence the voice of truth and expose crimes. More than 750 humanitarian aid workers were victims of its ongoing crimes.”