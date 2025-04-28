In shocking humanitarian scene, Gaza Prosthetics Center receives 600 amputation cases.

The Artificial Limbs and Paralysis Center in the Gaza Strip revealed on Monday that it has received approximately 600 amputees injured during the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, 60% of whom are Palestinian children and women.

The center explained, according to the Palestine Today News Agency, that 20% of those received are children and 40% are women, “in a shocking and unprecedented humanitarian scene.”

It noted that 100 prosthetic limbs have been fitted to approximately 100 war casualties so far, while 320 cases are currently undergoing physical therapy.