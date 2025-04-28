Popular Front: Immediate steps required to ensure protection of Palestinian people

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) has warned that every minute that passes without implementing the International Court of Justice’s decisions means more massacres and an escalation of the systematic war of extermination and starvation being perpetrated against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, amid daily audio and video documentation of these crimes.

The PFLP said in a statement on Monday, “While the International Court of Justice continues its sessions in The Hague to discuss the occupation’s obligations towards the Palestinian people, the bloodshed continues on the ground, with dozens of martyrs falling daily, medical facilities being destroyed, and relief convoys being prevented from reaching besieged civilians facing an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.”

The PFLP explained that the evidence of the crimes committed is clear and evident, and the testimonies of the victims and the deliberate destruction are documented beyond any doubt. It stressed that immediate and binding steps are required to ensure the protection of our people and halt the machine of killing and destruction.

The Front indicated that the insistence on dealing with these crimes through advisory decisions without real enforcement reflects the escalation of the situation. International complicity is driving the continuation of genocide, once again exposing the inability of the international system to protect the rights of peoples living under occupation.

It called for immediate international action to impose a halt to the war of extermination and lift the siege on Gaza, while working diligently to bring the occupation leaders to justice before international courts, given that delaying their accountability effectively amounts to complicity in the crime.

The Front stressed that “history will not forgive this deadly silence, and our people will not forget those who left their children to face death by starvation and bombing while awaiting postponed decisions and repeated deliberations on cases that have become established and documented and cannot bear further delay.”