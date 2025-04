US aggression launched a series of airstrikes on the capital, Sana’a, at dawn today.

A security source stated that the US enemy launched two airstrikes on Bani Hashish District.

Yesterday evening, Monday, the US-led coalition targeted Bilad al-Rus District and the Barash area east of Mount Nuqum with several airstrikes