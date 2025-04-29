Health Ministry :Death Toll From US Aggression On Thaqban Area Rose To 16 Martyrs & Wounded

Ministry of Health and Environment reported that the death toll from the US aggression targeting the Thaqban area in the Bani Al-Harith district of the capital Sana’a yesterday evening has risen to 16 dead and wounded.

The Ministry of Health confirmed in a statement received by the Yemeni News Agency SABA that 12 citizens, including women and children, were killed and four others were injured as a result of the US aggression targeting citizens’ homes in the Thaqban area.