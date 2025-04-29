Ansarullah Condemns US War Crimes In Yemen

The Political Bureau of Ansarullah strongly condemned the US aggression’s war crimes, stating that they reflect the peak of failure and moral collapse of the American administration.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Bureau emphasized that the U.S. aggression against Yemen persists in deliberately targeting civilians, the latest being the massacre of African migrants in Saada province.

It stressed that this brutality and excessive use of force once again prove that America is a cross-border terrorist entity.

The statement further noted that Washington’s glossy humanitarian slogans, used to justify its wars, were merely a pretext to enslave nations in the name of freedom and human rights.

The Bureau called on all free people worldwide to intensify pressure campaigns and expand solidarity with the Yemeni and Palestinian peoples.

Reaffirming its commitment, the Political Bureau renewed its pledge to Palestine and Gaza, declaring that American barbarity will not deter the Yemeni people and their armed forces from continuing their supportive role in the battle.