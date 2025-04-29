Information Minster Accuses US Of Diverting Global Attention From Its War Crimes By Revealing Military Setbacks

Spokesperson for the Government of Change and Construction– Minister of Information Hashem Sharaf al-Din, affirmed that Yemen’s victories in the battle of “The Promised Conquest and Holy Jihad” continue in support of the oppressed Palestinian people.

In a statement obtained by Yemen News Agency (SABA), Hashem Sharaf al-Din stated that “the American enemy is being compelled to resort to tactics aimed at preparing American public opinion for its significant losses of its war against the Yemeni Armed Forces.”

He added, “Today, the US Navy has acknowledged the loss of an F-18 fighter jet from the aircraft carrier Truman in the Red Sea, along with the injury of a sailor. Likewise, the ongoing scandal surrounding the American enemy’s targeting of civilians in Yemen continues to grow, prompting efforts to divert international media attention from its brutal war crimes by selectively disclosing some of the defeats we have inflicted upon it. ”

He continued, “In light of this, we are confident that the hidden defeats suffered by the American enemy are far greater. Its persistence in aggression against our people—in support of the Israeli enemy and as a partner in the ongoing brutal assault on Gaza—will only lead to further humiliation at the hands of the Yemeni Armed Forces.”

The information minister expressed confidence that “America’s attempts to mislead global public opinion, obscure the truth, or fabricate narratives will fail,” emphasizing that “America’s crimes in Yemen are as clear as day—full- fledged war crimes.”

He further affirmed that “the American enemy will gain nothing from its deception except further exposure of its ugly criminal face to those still deluded by US propaganda in this world.”

The minster of information concluded by saying , “Our country—its leadership, government, and people—relying on Almighty Allah, remains steadfast and firm in its position of supporting Gaza until the aggression ceases and the siege is lifted.”