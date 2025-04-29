Justice & Human Rights Ministry Condemns US Aggression On Migrants Shelter Center In Sa’ada

The Ministry of Justice and Human Rights condemned in the strongest terms the continued crimes committed by the US aggression against civilians, facilities, and civilian objects in Yemen.

In a statement, the Ministry denounced the crimes committed by the US aggression’s air force, the latest of which was the targeting of a UN-sponsored shelter for African migrants in Saada Governorate, killing and wounding more than 200 migrants.

The Ministry considered these crimes a cowardly act that contravenes all heavenly laws, all international conventions, and ethical and humanitarian values ​​and principles.

These crimes add to the United States’ dark record of targeting civilians under various pretexts that have been proven false and misleading.

The Ministry stated that these crimes are not the first of their kind, as criminal US forces have previously committed similar crimes in the capital, Sana’a, and the governorates of Hodeida and Sa’ada, leaving more than 1,313 civilians dead and wounded, and widespread destruction of infrastructure.

These violations constitute a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and international agreements.

The Ministry of Justice and Human Rights affirmed that these crimes and their predecessors constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity, requiring urgent international accountability for their perpetrators.

It issued an urgent appeal to the United Nations and the international community to end their silence and take effective action to halt these repeated US violations.

It also called for political and legal pressure on the US government and its allies to ensure respect for international law.

The Ministry reiterated Yemen’s legitimate right to defend its territory, sovereignty, and citizens, in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter and international treaties that guarantee every state the right to protect its national security and deter aggression.

It also affirmed that targeting civilians and civilian objects is a crime that does not expire with a statute of limitations.