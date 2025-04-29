Videos circulated on social media captured scenes of intense exchanges of fire using light and medium weapons, with heavy gunfire clearly audible.

Three Killed In Clash Between Soldiers And Druze Militants In Damascus

At least three people were killed and eight others wounded in violent clashes that broke out early Tuesday in the city of Jaramana, located in the Damascus countryside. The fighting erupted between armed residents from Eastern Ghouta and Druze gunmen.

According to Syrian sources, large military reinforcements were deployed to Jaramana and engaged in confrontations with Druze gunmen on the city’s outskirts, particularly near the Al-Naseem checkpoint.

Sectarian Tensions Spark Violence

The outbreak of violence followed heightened sectarian tensions triggered by the circulation of an audio recording attributed to a Druze religious figure, which allegedly contained derogatory remarks about Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

The situation escalated further following earlier student clashes in Homs between individuals from Sweida and other areas. In response, security forces arrested two students from Sweida, deepening the community’s sense of grievance.

Amid the mounting tensions, the Druze-affiliated Syrian Brigade Party declared a state of general mobilization among its members, urging readiness to protect civilian and residential areas in Sweida province. The party blamed the “Ahmad Al-Sharaa government” for remaining silent in the face of threats and suspicious activities observed around Jaramana in recent hours.

Druze Religious Authority: State Must Protect Its Citizens

The spiritual authority of the Druze Muslim community in Jaramana issued a statement condemning the offensive remarks attributed to the audio clip, describing it as a fabricated attempt to incite strife and division.

The statement rejected the armed attack targeting Jaramana, noting that most of the casualties were members of the General Security Directorate, all of whom were residents of the city.

The Druze religious leadership stressed that “protecting the lives, dignity, and property of citizens is the bare minimum duty of the state and its security apparatus.” It also called on official authorities to publicly clarify the details of the incident.