Arhab Tribes Mobilize Against US And Israeli Aggression

The tribes of Arhab on Wednesday held an armed rally declaring a general mobilization to confront the American and Israeli escalation.

In the rally, the tribes announced a total disavowal of all traitors, collaborators, hypocrites, and supporters of the US and Israeli enemy .

They emphasized activation of the Tribal Honor Document, signaling unified tribal readiness and high alert to face aggression.

The tribes reiterated their unwavering support for Gaza, branding the US and “Israel” as enemies and vowing continued mobilization and activities in solidarity with Palestine.

In a statement issued during the rally, condemned US military escalation in Yemen, calling it a “savage” act that would only strengthen Yemeni resistance and resolve.

Arhab tribes renewed their full mandate to the leader of the revolution to take any actions deemed necessary to retaliate against US aggression and support Palestine.

The statement praised recent military operations targeting Israeli and US naval warships, including aircraft carriers and destroyers in the Red Sea.

The tribesmen of Arhab affirmed their full readiness to confront any form of enemy escalation and to protect the internal front against anyone serving the interests of the Americans and Israelis.