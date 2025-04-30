Yemen’s Defense Minister Reveals Advancements In Military Capacity

Yemen’s Defense Ministry revealed significant advancements in its domestic arms industry on Tuesday, coinciding with reports of growing battlefield successes against US forces in the region.

Defense Minister Maj. Gen. Mohammed Nasser Al-Atifi told cabinet members that Yemen’s military-industrial sector has achieved “remarkable progress using modern and sophisticated technologies,” crediting the breakthrough to direct support from revolutionary leader Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi.

The announcement comes amid heightened tensions following the **downing of a US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet (valued at $60 million) over the Red Sea on Monday, sustained missile and drone attacks against the USS Truman carrier group, which Yemen claims has now been forced to retreat.

“American aggression is doomed to the same failure as Washington’s proxy war against us since 2015,” Al-Atifi declared. “These attacks have only strengthened our forces’ resolve and capabilities.”

“[It has not negatively impacted] our Armed Forces or their military capabilities. On the contrary, it has increased their strength, resilience, steadfastness, and determination to press forward in confrontation, continuing to develop their capabilities to face the enemies and escalate support for the Gaza sector.

During the meeting, Major General Al-Atifi presented an important report highlighting the victories achieved by the Yemeni Armed Forces across their various formations, represented by the Rocketry Force, drone units, and naval forces.

He pointed out that the latest of these qualitative victories was the downing of the American F-18 fighter jet on Monday in the Red Sea, affirming the efficiency and readiness of the Armed Forces in confronting aggression.

The Defense Minister stated that the Yemeni Armed Forces are at the highest level of combat readiness and full preparedness to continue confronting the American-Zionist aggression and to firmly counter any moves by mercenaries inside [Yemen] aimed at supporting the American and Israeli enemy.