Justice Ministry : 2,303 Martyrs & Wounded As A Result Of The US-British

The Ministry of Justice and Human Rights revealed on Wednesday that the death toll from the Saudi-American aggression against our country over the course of 10 years has reached 59,346, while 2,303 civilians have been killed and injured by British aggression crimes since January 2024.

During a press conference held today, Wednesday, in the capital, Sana’a, the Ministry of Justice released the tenth national report on the effects of the aggression on Yemen.

The report indicated that the number of civilian martyrs and wounded during the 10 years of the Saudi-American aggression reached 59,346, including 3,154 women and 4,175 children.

The report indicated that the death toll from American-British-Zionist crimes from January 2024 to April 26, 2025, reached 2,303 martyrs and wounded, including 214 children and 67 women. The Ministry of Justice and Human Rights indicated that it monitored and documented the crimes committed from mid-March until April 26, 2025, during the recent US escalation in support of the Zionist enemy.

For his part, Judge Ibrahim Al-Shami, Deputy Minister of Justice and Human Rights, explained that the figures, statistics, and data contained in the report are not final.

For his part, the Deputy Minister of Justice and Human Rights indicated that the report, which consists of eight main axes, demonstrated the effects and repercussions of the aggression over a specific period of time during which this aggression continued, stressing that the Palestinian cause is our fundamental cause, no matter the cost.