Yemen’s Government Warns UK Of Severe Consequences For Its Aggression

Yemen’s Government in Sana’a has warned the British aggressor of severe consequences following its military assault on Yemen, stressing that Britain must reckon with the implications of its involvement and prepare for the fallout.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Government said, “In a display of typical British arrogance, the UK Ministry of Defense announced its participation in a joint military attack with the American enemy on our country, south of Sana’a. In response, the Government affirms that the British enemy must consider the consequences of its entanglement and anticipate the outcomes of its aggression against Yemen.”

The statement continued, “While we pledge to respond to this unlawful and unjustified aggression, we emphasize that this attack falls within the ongoing Anglo-American efforts to support the Israeli enemy by attempting to halt Yemen’s assistance to Palestine, so that the Israeli enemy can continue its genocide in Gaza.”

The government also stated that this joint aggression is yet another confirmation that the US and the UK are partners in the same war—against both Yemen and Palestine.

“Yemen’s position remains firm in supporting the Palestinian people in the battle of promised liberation and sacred resistance. With Allah’s help, our stance will grow more effective, because Yemen—its leadership, government, and people—draws its strength from Allah’s support and reliance upon Him.”

The government stressed that no matter how great the challenges, Yemen will stand firm against the axis of evil: America, Britain, and Israel, along with their regional allies.

This warning came as Britain resumed its participation in US-led attacks on Yemen. The UK Ministry of Defense announced Tuesday that British forces had taken part in what it called a “joint military operation” in Yemen, referring to the airstrikes that targeted Sana’a, Sa’adah, Al-Jawf, and other areas.

According to the statement, British Typhoon FGR4 jets bombed several buildings in southern Sana’a using Paveway IV bombs. The Typhoons were supported by Voyager refueling aircraft.