19 Palestinians Killed As Israeli Enemy Intensifies Bombardment On Gaza

The Israeli occupation army continued its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, leaving dozens of martyrs and wounded daily, while imposing a strict blockade that has resulted in an unprecedented humanitarian crisis in the Strip’s history.

According to Palestinian sources, a total of 19 Palestinian citizens were killed and others wounded early Wednesday morning in a series of airstrikes launched by the Israeli occupation forces on several areas in the Gaza Strip.

The sources reported that three people, including two girls, were killed when the occupation forces bombed a house in Jabalia al-Balad, north of the Gaza Strip.

They added that three citizens were killed when the occupation forces bombed a house belonging to the Hamdan family in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip,

Meanwhile, occupation fighter jets conducted an airstrike on the al-Sawarah area of ​​the camp, killing three people, a father, a mother, and long with child.

The sources noted that a fisherman was killed after being shot by Israeli gunboats on the Gaza City beach, at a time one civilian was also killed in the town of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis, after the occupation forces bombed a house housing displaced person.

A disabled citizen was also killed when the occupation forces bombed a house in the al-Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City, while a citizen succumbed to his wounds in the al-Bureij refugee camp, according to the sources.