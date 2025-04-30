Civil Defense Vehicles In Southern Gaza Strip Run Out Of Fuel

Asaad Al-Saqa, head of the Civil Defense’s ambulance department in Khan Yunis, confirmed on Wednesday that fuel for Civil Defense vehicles in the southern Gaza Strip has run out, negatively impacting all aspects of life in Gaza.

Al-Saqa called on international organizations to intervene to provide the organization’s urgent needs to ensure the continued work of our crews rescuing the wounded.

Al-Saqa explained that the Civil Defense is submitting requests to the International Committee of the Red Cross to provide urgent aid, but the occupation is refusing them.