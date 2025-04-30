Chinese Media Mocks US Failure In Yemen Following F-18 Downing

Chinese media outlets mocked the failure of the US aggression on Yemen on Wednesday, following the downing of an American F-18 fighter jet by Sana’a forces during an engagement with the aircraft carrier USS Truman in the Red Sea, which was subsequently forced to retreat.

The prominent Chinese platform Bai Jiahao questioned how the Yemenis were able to identify such a critically sensitive moment to strike.

The platform proposed several hypotheses, including the possible use of reconnaissance drones, or that the Yemeni Armed Forces may have received intelligence support in the region. It also did not rule out the possibility of unintentional leaks of sensitive information via social media, such as posts and videos shared by the carrier’s own commander.

The platform noted that such precise timing could not have been mere coincidence; rather, it would require careful surveillance and a deep understanding of aircraft carrier operations. This, it said, supports the theory that Yemeni forces either now possess their own sophisticated intelligence capabilities or are benefiting from advanced external technical support.

The Yemeni Armed Forces’ strike on the USS Truman and the downing of the F-18 fighter jet have raised widespread questions—especially following reports indicating that the attack occurred during one of the most sensitive operational moments in the carrier’s schedule.

The US Navy confirmed on Monday the loss of an F-18 fighter jet from the USS Harry S. Truman, a carrier involved in operations against Yemen. This admission followed a major strike by Yemeni forces, which targeted the carrier and forced it to retreat to the northern Red Sea. The strike was a retaliation for recent US airstrikes in Sana’a and Saada, resulting in civilian casualties.

This marks the second loss of an F-18 in recent months, following a similar incident in December 2023.