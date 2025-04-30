Mine Action Center: US Enemy Used Prohibited Weapons To Attack African Migrants In Sa’ada

Executive Mine Action Center confirmed that the American enemy used bunker-busting bombs against civilian objects during the massacre at the African migrant shelter in Saada.

The center explained that its technical teams found remnants of the American GBU-39 JDAM bunker-busting bomb, which caused the death and injury of approximately (115) African migrant prisoners as a result of the targeting of the ward in four consecutive airstrikes in the same location.

It noted that the GBU-39 JDAM bunker-busting bomb is considered one of the most dangerous and bloodiest types of internationally prohibited weapons, and the most dangerous and impactful for civilians and civilian objects.

Its temperature during explosion reaches 2,700–3,500 degrees Celsius, and its use leads to the widespread spread of cancer, birth defects, and fatal births. It also destroys the environment, pollutes soil and air, poisons groundwater, and destroys natural life in affected areas.

The center stated: “The effects and destruction found in the prison prove that they are the result of Washington’s use of this type of weapon, as confirmed by the daily publication on the US Central Command (CENTCOM) page, which reports that US aircraft are being armed with this internationally prohibited weapon.”

It explained that the use of this type of highly explosive weapon, which has a devastating impact on civilian objects, is carried out without taking into account the most basic precautionary measures to protect civilians and places of detention, in accordance with Article (8) of international law, which stipulates that targeting civilians and civilian objects is a grave violation of international law, as well as the provisions of the Four Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols during conflict and war.