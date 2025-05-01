UN: 92% Of Infants In Gaza Are Deprived From Basic Nutrition

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in the occupied Palestinian territory revealed an 80 percent increase in the number of Palestinian children receiving treatment for malnutrition in Gaza due to the ongoing Israeli blockade and the closure of crossings, compared to last March.

The UN office said in a statement on Wednesday that 92 percent of infants between six months and two years of age and their mothers do not receive the minimum basic nutritional needs, exposing them to serious health risks that will remain with them for the rest of their lives.

The office warned that 65 percent of the population of the Gaza Strip lacks access to clean drinking water.