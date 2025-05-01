7 Martyrs & A Number Of Wounded In Zionist Bombing Of Beit Lahia, Deir al-Balah & Rafah

Seven Palestinians have been martyred and others wounded in ongoing shelling of various areas across the Gaza Strip.

The child, Ruqayya Khaled al-Sharif, was martyred in a previous Israeli shelling in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Three others were martyred in a Zionist drone strike on farmers in the Mawasi area, west of Rafah.

The martyrs were identified as Mahmoud Iyad Mahmoud Shalouf and Muhammad Mahmoud Abdel Rahman Shalouf, while the third remains unidentified.

Three others were martyred and several others wounded in an Israeli shelling of the town of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.

Four Palestinians, including children, were wounded in an artillery attack targeting an apartment in the Qastal Towers, east of Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.