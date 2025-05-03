Armed Forces Targeted An Israeli Military Target South Of Occupied Jaffa

In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their mujahideen, and in rejection of the crime of genocide being waged by the Israeli enemy, backed by American support, against our people in Gaza,

The missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation targeting an Israeli military target south of the occupied Yaffa region, using a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile.

The missile successfully reached its target, thanks to Allah, while the interception systems failed to intercept it.

The entire nation will bear the consequences of silence, abandonment, and submission.

The repercussions of what is happening in Gaza will sooner or later extend to other countries, and the enemy will continue to expand and attack it further.

Acting today to support Gaza, which defends everyone, is way better than waiting for the danger to reach all capitals.

The Yemeni Armed Forces will continue their support and assistance to the oppressed Palestinian people until the aggression against Gaza stops and the siege is lifted.