HOCC Issues A Decision To Ban US Crude Oil Exports

The Humanitarian Coordination Center (HOCC) issued a decision yesterday, Friday, banning US crude oil exports, the decision will take effect on May 17, 2025.

The Executive Director of the Humanitarian Coordination Center explained in a press statement that the American enemy continues to launch raids on various Yemeni governorates, targeting civilians and civilian objects, resulting in hundreds of deaths and injuries, including women and children.

He said, “Just as the American enemy previously targeted the Ras Issa oil port in Al Hudaydah Governorate on April 17, 2025, targeting civilian facilities, workers, and employees, in a horrific crime that is considered one of the most heinous massacres committed against humanity, in an attempt to besiege the Yemeni people, the Republic of Yemen has the right to respond to the crimes, massacres, and war crimes committed by the American enemy against the Yemeni people, their infrastructure, and their capabilities.”

He added, “Therefore, a decision has been made to prohibit the export, re-export, transfer, loading, purchase, or sale of U.S. crude oil (HS Code 2709.00) from U.S. ports, whether directly or indirectly, including ship-to-ship transfers (STS), whether in whole or in part, including through third parties.”

He pointed out that this decision was made based on Law No. (5) of 1445 AH regarding the classification of countries, entities, and individuals hostile to the Republic of Yemen, and the Sanctions List for Perpetrators of Aggression against Yemen or Any Arab or Islamic Country (SR-PAYAIS).

The decision also included the possibility of granting exceptions or permits for humanitarian purposes, or for countries and companies that oppose the policies and decisions of the U.S. administration, by submitting a request to [email protected].

This decision will take effect on May 17, 2025, at 00:01 a.m. Sana’a time, which is equivalent to May 16, 2025, at 21:01 p.m. UTC.