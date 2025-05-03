US Enemy Targets Sana’a, Al-Jawf, & Amran With A Series Of Raids

A new US aggression targeted the governorates of Sana’a, Al-Jawf, and Amran at dawn on Saturday.

Security sources reported that the US aggression targeted the Sarf area in the Bani Hashish district of Sana’a governorate with an airstrike.

In Al-Jawf governorate, the aggression launched eight airstrikes on the Khab wa Al-Sha’af district, and three airstrikes on the Harf Sufyan district of Amran governorate.

Yesterday evening, Friday, the US enemy renewed its targeting of the Ras Issa oil port in Al-Hodeidah governorate with nine airstrikes.

This comes within the context of the ongoing US aggression against Yemen since mid-March, in support of the Zionist enemy entity, which is waging a war of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, and in an attempt to dissuade Yemen from its position in support of the Palestinian people.