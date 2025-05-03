Once Again, Yemeni Forces Strike Vital Israeli Target In Haifa With Hypersonic Missile

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced a new successful missile strike targeting the Israeli vital target in Haifa using a domestically developed hypersonic ballistic missile. This is the second operation within a matter of hours.

Statement issued by the Yemeni armed forces as follows:

“In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their mujahideen, and in rejection of the crime of genocide perpetrated by the Zionist enemy against our people in the Gaza Strip.

The missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation targeting a vital Israeli enemy target in the occupied area of Haifa using a hypersonic ballistic missile, and its the second such operation within hours.

The missile successfully reached its target, thanks to Allah and forced millions of settlers to flee into shelters.

The Yemeni Armed Forces call on all Arab and Islamic peoples to fulfill their religious, moral, and humanitarian duties toward the oppressed Palestinian people and to take urgent action in all countries to stop the war of extermination and lift the siege on the Gaza Strip.

The Yemeni Armed Forces affirm that they will continue their supportive operations and the imposition of a naval blockade on the Israeli enemy from the Red and Arabian Seas, and that the American enemy, with its military might and brutal aggression, has failed to break this blockade, which will continue until the aggression on Gaza stops and the blockade is lifted.”