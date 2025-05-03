On Al-Sarkha Anniversary, Yemenis Rally In Solidarity With Gaza And In Defiance Against Imperialism

The Yemeni capital Sana’a and several provinces witnessed massive million-strong rallies today, Friday, in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, under the slogan “Steadfast with Gaza and Palestine: Confronting the Murderers and Arrogant Powers.”

The rallies coincided with the anniversary of launching Al-Sarkha (The Cry), as the Ansarullah slogan is called.

The rallies featured both popular and official reaffirmations of commitment to the “Qur’anic Path” and rejection of American-Israeli hegemony.

A statement released during the rallies emphasised that the anniversary of ‘Al-Sarkha’ (The Cry) represents a pivotal moment to recall the foundational beginnings of the Qur’anic Movement and a reminder of the immense challenges and conspiracies it has faced throughout its journey.”

They emphasized that the Qur’an project has ‘demonstrated its steadfastness in the face of tyranny and imperial arrogance,’ underscoring how this ideological framework has withstood all attempts to undermine it.

The statement called upon Arab and Islamic nations to “return sincerely to the path of the Holy Qur’an”, urging them to loudly proclaim disavowal of God’s enemies and activate the weapon of economic boycott” as an effective means to confront regimes supporting Israeli occupation.

The Yemenis reaffirmed in their statement their unwavering and firm support for the Palestinian people, stressing that neither US backing of the Zionist entity nor attacks on Yemen will weaken or deter their support for Gaza and Palestine by all possible means.

The statement pointed to what it described as ‘successive blows’ dealt to the United States by the Yemeni Armed Forces, the most recent of which was the targeting of the aircraft carrier USS Truman and a group of its warplanes.

It emphasised that “on-the-ground military actions now perfectly complement the popular stance,” as demonstrated by “the massive million-strong mobilization and honourable tribal rallies.”

The statement concluded by declaring that Yemen’s faith-based Qur’anic position will remain resolute and ever-growing, refusing to degenerate into what it condemned as “positions of hypocrisy and surrender to global arrogance.”