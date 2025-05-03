Bloomberg: Yemeni Attack In July 2024 Confirms Israel’s Vulnerability To Drones

A drone launched from Yemen into Israel in 2024, during operations by the armed forces supporting Gaza and Palestine, revealed the entity’s unprecedented weakness and vulnerability in the face of Yemeni capabilities.

Bloomberg reported, “The Yemeni drone attack on Tel Aviv in July 2024, which did not issue any warning signals, confirms Israel’s vulnerability to incoming drones.”

It added, “The threat from the Yemenis continues to deter most Western shipping companies from crossing the Red Sea, and halting their air operations is futile.”