Abu Obeida: Glory to Yemen, the Twin of Palestine, as It Escalates Its Attacks and Continues Its Defiance of the Most Ferocious Powers of Injustice

Abu Obeida, the spokesperson for the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, praised the missile launched by the Yemeni Armed Forces at the Zionist enemy, which directly hit Ben Gurion International Airport.

In a press statement today, Sunday, Abu Obeida said, “Glory to Yemen, the twin of Palestine, as it continues its defiance of the most ferocious powers of injustice and refuses to submit or break, despite the aggression it faces. It is escalating its attacks on the heart of the monstrous Zionist entity, bypassing the most advanced systems in the world to accurately hit its targets.”

He added, “May Allah guide your aim, bless your jihad, and accept your sacrifices. You are of us, and we are of you.”