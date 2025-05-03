19 Palestinian Citizens Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Homes In Khan Yunis

NUSEIRAT, GAZA STRIP – JULY 20: Smoke rises after Israeli warplanes launch airstrikes in the central Gaza Strip on July 20, 2024. Israeli warplanes launched an airstrike on the Nuseirat area in the central Gaza Strip. ( Ali Jadallah – Anadolu Agency )

Nineteen citizens were killed and others injured this morning, Saturday, in the Israeli occupation’s bombing of civilian homes and tents for displaced people in the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

According to Palestinian sources, Israeli warplanes bombed the home of the Al-Bayram family in the Khan Yunis refugee camp, killing 11 citizens.

He added that another civilian was killed after his tent was targeted on the complex’s street. His wife and two sons were also injured.

A citizen was also killed and others were injured in the bombing of a tent sheltering displaced persons in the Al-Mahatta area of ​​Khan Yunis. A 4-month-old child, Hassan Abd Toman, was killed in a bombing that targeted a tent for displaced persons in the Asdaa area in the north.

An Israeli drone targeted the home of the Abu Hajras family in Khan Yunis, killing pregnant citizen Nadine Abu Lahia. Another person was injured.

The death toll from the bombing of the Za’rab family home in the Al-Batn Al-Sameen area has risen to 4, while rescue crews continue to search under the rubble.

In Rafah, rescue and ambulance crews recovered the decomposing body of a martyr on the beach in Rafah.

Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli occupation has committed genocidal crimes in the Gaza Strip, leaving more than 170,000 citizens dead or wounded, most of them children and women, and more than 11,000 missing amid massive destruction.