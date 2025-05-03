Infant Dies In Gaza Due To Malnutrition

Medical sources announced the martyrdom of a baby girl on Saturday due to malnutrition and lack of milk and nutritional supplements as a result of the ongoing Israeli siege imposed on the Gaza Strip.

Medical sources at Al-Rantisi Children’s Hospital reported that the infant, Jinan Saleh Skafi, died of malnutrition.

The girl’s mother had made several appeals over the past three months to international institutions to intervene and transfer her daughter to hospitals outside Gaza for necessary treatment, but unfortunately her death was announced today.

Since birth, the child had suffered from sudden bouts of dehydration and persistent diarrhea and was unable to benefit from any available milk, which led to severe growth retardation.

Janan was born weighing 2.6 kg and reached a weight of only 2.8 kg after four months, an increase of no more than 200 grams.

Al-Rantisi Children’s Hospital revealed that it receives many cases every day suffering from complications of dehydration and severe malnutrition.

It pointed out that malnutrition among children in the Gaza Strip is a condition resulting from a deficiency or imbalance in the intake of nutrients necessary for the growth and vital functions of the body, which can lead to growth retardation, weakened immunity, increased risk of disease, and in severe cases, death.

The World Health Organization said that the situation in Gaza is catastrophic in light of the two-month blockade, and that Gaza’s residents are hungry and children are weak due to malnutrition, which will leave lasting effects on their lives.

For two months, Israeli occupation forces have continued to prevent all humanitarian aid from entering the Gaza Strip, as they closed all border crossings on March 2.

This decision has exacerbated the catastrophic conditions faced by Palestinians, who are completely dependent on foreign aid as a result of Israel’s ongoing war of extermination. The Government Media Office announced that the Gaza Strip has entered the “first stages of famine.”