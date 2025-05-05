15 Civilians Injured In US Aggression On The Capital, Yemen

Ministry of Health and Environment announced that 15 citizens were injured as a result of the US aggression on the capital, Sana’a.

The Ministry of Health confirmed in a statement that 14 citizens were injured as a result of an airstrike launched by the US aggression yesterday evening on the Sawan area, Al-Arbaeen Street, in the Shu’ub District, and another citizen was injured on Airport Street in the Bani Al-Harith District, according to a preliminary toll.

The Ministry considered the US aggression’s targeting of civilians a flagrant violation of all international and humanitarian laws and conventions.