20 Palestinians Killed In Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza Strip

At least Twenty Palestinian civilians were killed early Monday morning after Israeli warplanes bombed large areas in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian official News Agency WAFA reported, citing sources.

Medical sources reported that 15 martyrs and 10 wounded were recovered after Israeli warplanes targeted several apartments in Ramuz building near the Karama Junction, northwest of Gaza City.

Four citizens were also killed and five others were injured when Israeli warplanes bombed the home of the Al-Attar family in Al-Sultan neighborhood, northwest of the Gaza Strip.

One citizen was killed and several others were injured after an Israeli drone bombed a group of citizens east of Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli occupation forces blew up residential buildings in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, and also blew up a number of civilian homes east of Gaza City.

Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli occupation forces have launched an offensive on the Gaza Strip, resulting in the killing of 52,535 civilians, the majority of whom were children and women, and the injury of 118,491 others.

This is a preliminary toll, with a number of victims still under the rubble and on the streets, unable to be reached by ambulance and rescue crews.