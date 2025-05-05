Iran Rejects US-Israeli Allegations On Yemeni Operations As “Baseless Propaganda”

Iran has firmly denounced recent accusations by US and Israeli officials about its involvement in Yemeni retaliatory operations, calling them “baseless” and “misleading.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday night that Yemen’s decision to support the Palestinian people is an independent decision, rooted in the Islamic nation’s humanitarian and solidarity with Palestinians.

The top Iranian diplomat pointed out that it is the US military that has entered into war with Yemen in support of the Zionist regime’s ongoing genocide against the people of Gaza.

Araghchi slammed the US for committing war crimes by targeting infrastructure and civilian areas across Yemeni cities.

He characterized the accusations as diversionary tactics aimed at deflecting attention from the Zionist regime’s crimes in occupied Palestine, masking strategic failures, and justifying further destabilization of the region.

At the end, Araghchi condemned the US attacks on Yemen as a clear violation of the UN Charter and the fundamental principles of international law.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei also strongly rejected the baseless allegations.

Baghaei said that attributing the Yemeni nation’s courageous measures to Iran is an insult to this powerful and yet oppressed nation.

He said the Yemeni people’s decision to support Palestinians is an independent decision, which is rooted in their humanitarian and Islamic solidarity with the people of Palestine.

He stressed that it is the US military that is committing war crimes by attacking Yemen’s people and civilian infrastructure in support of the Zionist regime’s genocide in Gaza.

Baghaei noted that attributing Yemen’s operations to Iran is aimed at deflecting attention from the Zionist regime’s crimes in Palestine and an excuse to sow insecurity in the West Asia region.

He also condemned the recent threats posed to Iran by the US and Israel, holding the American government and the terrorist Zionist regime responsible for their consequences.